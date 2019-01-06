Leroy Fer: Swansea City midfielder's 'best game of season' - Graham Potter

Media playback is not supported on this device FA Cup: Aston Villa 0-3 Swansea City highlights

Manager Graham Potter praised Swansea City captain Leroy Fer following their FA Cup third round win at Aston Villa.

Netherlands midfielder Fer was impressive in Swansea's 3-0 win.

The 29-year-old has overcome injury problems and featured in 22 games in all competitions for the Swans this season.

"I was pleased with Leroy Fer. I told him that it was his best game of the season," Potter said.

"People forget that he has come back from an Achilles rupture and missed a lot of the back of last season.

"Against Villa we saw a performance level which is closer to the Leroy Fer we know. I thought it was a disciplined display."

Swansea followed up a 4-1 win at Reading on New Year's Day with an impressive 3-0 victory over Championship rivals Aston Villa in the FA Cup.

Leroy Fer joined Swansea City from Queens Park Rangers in July 2016

Courtney Baker-Richardson's goal inside two minutes, Nathan Dyer's first goal in 11 months and Jay Fulton's late tap in sealed the win which Potter described as a "really good performance."

Swansea are through to the fourth round of the FA Cup and 12th in the Championship with Potter happy with his side's progress in his first campaign in charge.

"I think we've been improving but it's hard to say that when you don't pick up the results," Potter added.

"For me the second half of the season is the most important.

"We have had a lot of learning in the first half (of the season).

"We have not had too many bad performances but now we need the results to go our way if we are to make a challenge for the top six."