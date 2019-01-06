FA Cup round-up: Barnet, Oldham, Callum Lang, Martin Tyler, Phil Foden

Media playback is not supported on this device Manchester City (Sterling) 1-0 Rotherham United

Non-league Barnet stunned Championship high-flyers Sheffield United and League Two club Oldham knocked out Premier League side Fulham as Sunday's FA Cup third-round fixtures delivered more shocks.

National League side Barnet had not reached this stage of the competition since 2008, and on that occasion they secured a spot in the fourth round - it was a case of history repeating at Sheffield United.

The Bees held on for more than 77 minutes for their 1-0 win after Tottenham academy graduate Shaq Coulthirst had given them the lead from the spot.

Oldham, three-time semi-finalists, fought from a goal down to beat the Cottagers 2-1 in a match that was incident-packed in the final 14 minutes.

Denis Odoi gave Fulham the lead shortly after the interval before Sam Surridge levelled from the spot in the 76th minute. Claudio Ranieri's side were then awarded a penalty after Tom Cairney had been fouled - VAR confirmed referee Anthony Taylor's decision despite there appearing to have been little contact made by Christopher Missilou.

Substitute Aleksandar Mitrovic missed the spot-kick before Callum Lang headed in what proved to be the winner in the 88th minute.

Any idea of a Cup upset at Etihad Stadium was extinguished in the first half as Manchester City scored three times against struggling Championship side Rotherham. Former youth player Phil Foden's goal received the biggest cheer from the home support - it was his first at the ground.

The 2011 champions scored four more after the break as they ran out 7-0 winners in a ruthless display.

Media playback is not supported on this device Leeds hit both posts within 30 seconds of kick-off

Veteran football commentator Martin Tyler was marching the touchline at The Laithwaite Community Stadium, along with manager Alan Dowson but the pair could not guide the National League South side Woking to a shock win over Premier League visitors Watford, who secured a 2-0 victory.

Tyler, a lifelong Cards fan who joined as a volunteer coach when Dowson was appointed in May, took the role of assistant manager on Sunday.

League One side Doncaster reached the fourth round for the first time since 2010 with a 3-1 win at Championship club Preston.

Substitute Shane Ferguson came off the bench to score twice in the final 10 minutes as Millwall knocked fellow Championship side Hull City out with a 2-1 win.

And Leeds United will now have to solely focus on their bid for promotion to the Premier League as they succumbed to a 2-1 defeat by play-off hopefuls QPR.