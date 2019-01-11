Welsh Premier & non-league round-up

JD Welsh Premier League

Saturday, 12 January

Bala Town v Caernarfon Town; 19:30 GMT: Both sides have secured their spots in the Championship Conference with Caernarfon achieving a top six place in their first season back in the Welsh Premier since promotion at the start of the campaign. The reverse fixture at the Oval in October ended in a 2-2 draw.

Barry Town v Aberystwyth Town; 19:30 GMT: Barry returned to second spot after a 5-2 win at Cefn Druids while Aberystwyth missed out on the top six, paying the price after five straight defeats. At Park Avenue earlier in the season, Gavin Chesterfield's Barry won 1-0.

Carmarthen Town v Connah's Quay Nomads; 19:30 GMT: Connah's Quay end the first phase of the season as league leaders, but are only a point above second-placed Barry. Carmarthen are six points clear of the relegation zone and lost 3-1 at Nomads in September.

Llandudno v Cardiff Met; 19:30 GMT: Llandudno remain bottom of the table after defeat to relegation rivals Llanelli, who are now four points above Iwan Williams' side. Cardiff Met will also be in the Play-Off Conference in the second half of the season but go into the second phase after two excellent wins over top six sides. Llandudno's win at Cyncoed in September was the last time they won in the league.

Newtown v Cefn Druids; 19:30 GMT: Newtown will be in the Championship Conference for the second half of the season and they welcome Druids to Latham Park still unbeaten at home. Druids have lost their last three games will be in the Play-Off Conference for the second phase. The sides drew 1-1 earlier in the season at The Rock

The New Saints v Llanelli Town; 19:30 GMT: Reigning champions New Saints are third in the table, two points behind leaders Connah's Quay Nomads. Llanelli boosted their hopes of avoiding relegation with a crucial win over fellow strugglers Llandudno last weekend. Saints won 2-0 at Stebonheath Park in September.

Evo-Stik South Premier Division South

Saturday, 12 January

Wimborne Town v Merthyr Town; 15:00 GMT

Evo-Stik Northern Premier League West Division

Saturday, 12 January

Widnes v Colwyn Bay; 15:00 GMT

Orchard Welsh Premier Women's League

Sunday, 13 January

Briton Ferry Llansawel Ladies v Port Talbot Town Ladies; 14;00 GMT

Cardiff Met Ladies v Rhyl Ladies; 14;00 GMT

Llandudno Ladies v Cyncoed Ladies; 14:00 GMT

Swansea City Ladies v Cardiff City FC Women; 14:00 GMT