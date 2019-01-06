Spanish La Liga
Getafe1Barcelona2

Lionel Messi & Luis Suarez score as Barcelona win 2-1 in Getafe

Luis Suarez (centre)
Luis Suarez (centre), with 12 goals, and Lionel Messi, with 16, have together scored more La Liga goals this season than 16 teams in the competition

Lionel Messi scored his 399th La Liga goal and Luis Suarez netted with a stunning volley as Barcelona moved five points clear at the top of the table with victory at Getafe.

Argentine Messi opened the scoring in the 20th minute when he slotted in from a very tight angle.

Suarez doubled the lead with a venomous shot from the edge of the area.

Jaime Mata fired in to reduce the deficit before Jorge Molina missed an open goal for Getafe after the break.

The substitute had taken the ball past Barca keeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen, but then shot horribly wide from six yards.

Victory moves Barcelona on to 40 points from 18 games. Atletico Madrid are in second with 35 points after they drew 1-1 with third-placed Sevilla, who have 33.

Alaves are fourth with 31 points, and remain ahead of Real Madrid, who had a shock 2-0 loss at home to Real Sociedad.

Getafe had also gone close when Barcelona midfielder Arthur inadvertently diverted the ball against the post, while Angel Rodriguez fired inches wide of the German keeper's far post.

They had the ball in the net in the first half, but Barcelona defender Clement Lenglet was judged to have been fouled before Mata had fired home.

Barcelona had further chances to score. Defender Gerard Pique had a shot saved at point-blank range by keeper David Soria, who also produced good blocks to keep out two Messi shots.

Line-ups

Getafe

  • 13Soria
  • 22SuárezBooked at 61mins
  • 2Dakonam
  • 6CabreraBooked at 69mins
  • 3Pacheco Antunes
  • 24FoulquierBooked at 15minsSubstituted forMolinaat 57'minutes
  • 20MaksimovicBooked at 77mins
  • 18Arambarri
  • 8PortilloSubstituted forIbáñezat 84'minutes
  • 9RodríguezSubstituted forSáizat 74'minutes
  • 7Mata

Substitutes

  • 1Chichizola
  • 4González
  • 11Sáiz
  • 15Cristóforo
  • 16Flamini
  • 17Ibáñez
  • 19Molina

Barcelona

  • 1ter Stegen
  • 20Roberto
  • 3Piqué
  • 15Lenglet
  • 18AlbaBooked at 15mins
  • 8Ramos de Oliveira MeloBooked at 12minsSubstituted forAleñáat 88'minutes
  • 4Rakitic
  • 22VidalBooked at 65minsSubstituted forBusquetsat 70'minutes
  • 10Messi
  • 9Suárez
  • 11DembéléSubstituted forCoutinhoat 84'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Nélson Semedo
  • 5Busquets
  • 7Coutinho
  • 13Cillessen
  • 14Malcom
  • 17Murillo
  • 21Aleñá
Referee:
Guillermo Cuadra Fernández
Attendance:
14,721

Match Stats

Home TeamGetafeAway TeamBarcelona
Possession
Home24%
Away76%
Shots
Home10
Away12
Shots on Target
Home2
Away8
Corners
Home4
Away3
Fouls
Home23
Away12

Live Text

Match ends, Getafe 1, Barcelona 2.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Getafe 1, Barcelona 2.

Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Vitorino Antunes.

Substitution

Substitution, Barcelona. Carles Aleñá replaces Arthur.

Hand ball by Jaime Mata (Getafe).

Attempt missed. Lionel Messi (Barcelona) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right from a direct free kick.

Lionel Messi (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Mauro Arambarri (Getafe).

Attempt missed. Clément Lenglet (Barcelona) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Coutinho with a cross following a corner.

Substitution

Substitution, Getafe. Robert Ibáñez replaces Francisco Portillo.

Substitution

Substitution, Barcelona. Coutinho replaces Ousmane Dembélé.

Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Djené Dakonam.

Attempt saved. Lionel Messi (Barcelona) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Arthur.

Attempt blocked. Jorge Molina (Getafe) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Vitorino Antunes.

Ivan Rakitic (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Jaime Mata (Getafe).

Lionel Messi (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Mauro Arambarri (Getafe).

Corner, Getafe. Conceded by Jordi Alba.

Booking

Nemanja Maksimovic (Getafe) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Luis Suárez (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Nemanja Maksimovic (Getafe).

Attempt saved. Lionel Messi (Barcelona) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ousmane Dembélé.

Corner, Getafe. Conceded by Gerard Piqué.

Substitution

Substitution, Getafe. Samu Sáiz replaces Ángel Rodríguez.

Ousmane Dembélé (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Djené Dakonam (Getafe).

Hand ball by Luis Suárez (Barcelona).

Hand ball by Jorge Molina (Getafe).

Foul by Luis Suárez (Barcelona).

Djené Dakonam (Getafe) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Barcelona. Sergio Busquets replaces Arturo Vidal.

Booking

Leandro Cabrera (Getafe) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Luis Suárez (Barcelona) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Leandro Cabrera (Getafe).

Lionel Messi (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Mauro Arambarri (Getafe).

Offside, Getafe. Jorge Molina tries a through ball, but Jaime Mata is caught offside.

Booking

Arturo Vidal (Barcelona) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Arturo Vidal (Barcelona).

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 6th January 2019

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barcelona18124250203040
2Atl Madrid1898126131335
3Sevilla1896331181333
4Alavés189452118331
5Real Madrid189362623330
6Real Betis187562121026
7Getafe186751915425
8Espanyol187381924-524
9Girona185852022-223
10Levante186573034-423
11Real Sociedad186482020022
12Valencia1841041616022
13Eibar185762125-422
14Celta Vigo175662826221
15Real Valladolid185671620-421
16Leganés184771621-519
17Villarreal183871923-417
18Ath Bilbao1721051624-816
19Rayo Vallecano1844101832-1416
20Huesca1825111735-1811
View full Spanish La Liga table

