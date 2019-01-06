Lionel Messi & Luis Suarez score as Barcelona win 2-1 in Getafe

Luis Suarez (centre), with 12 goals, and Lionel Messi, with 16, have together scored more La Liga goals this season than 16 teams in the competition

Lionel Messi scored his 399th La Liga goal and Luis Suarez netted with a stunning volley as Barcelona moved five points clear at the top of the table with victory at Getafe.

Argentine Messi opened the scoring in the 20th minute when he slotted in from a very tight angle.

Suarez doubled the lead with a venomous shot from the edge of the area.

Jaime Mata fired in to reduce the deficit before Jorge Molina missed an open goal for Getafe after the break.

The substitute had taken the ball past Barca keeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen, but then shot horribly wide from six yards.

Victory moves Barcelona on to 40 points from 18 games. Atletico Madrid are in second with 35 points after they drew 1-1 with third-placed Sevilla, who have 33.

Alaves are fourth with 31 points, and remain ahead of Real Madrid, who had a shock 2-0 loss at home to Real Sociedad.

Getafe had also gone close when Barcelona midfielder Arthur inadvertently diverted the ball against the post, while Angel Rodriguez fired inches wide of the German keeper's far post.

They had the ball in the net in the first half, but Barcelona defender Clement Lenglet was judged to have been fouled before Mata had fired home.

Barcelona had further chances to score. Defender Gerard Pique had a shot saved at point-blank range by keeper David Soria, who also produced good blocks to keep out two Messi shots.