Match ends, Getafe 1, Barcelona 2.
Lionel Messi & Luis Suarez score as Barcelona win 2-1 in Getafe
-
- From the section European Football
Lionel Messi scored his 399th La Liga goal and Luis Suarez netted with a stunning volley as Barcelona moved five points clear at the top of the table with victory at Getafe.
Argentine Messi opened the scoring in the 20th minute when he slotted in from a very tight angle.
Suarez doubled the lead with a venomous shot from the edge of the area.
Jaime Mata fired in to reduce the deficit before Jorge Molina missed an open goal for Getafe after the break.
The substitute had taken the ball past Barca keeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen, but then shot horribly wide from six yards.
Victory moves Barcelona on to 40 points from 18 games. Atletico Madrid are in second with 35 points after they drew 1-1 with third-placed Sevilla, who have 33.
Alaves are fourth with 31 points, and remain ahead of Real Madrid, who had a shock 2-0 loss at home to Real Sociedad.
Getafe had also gone close when Barcelona midfielder Arthur inadvertently diverted the ball against the post, while Angel Rodriguez fired inches wide of the German keeper's far post.
They had the ball in the net in the first half, but Barcelona defender Clement Lenglet was judged to have been fouled before Mata had fired home.
Barcelona had further chances to score. Defender Gerard Pique had a shot saved at point-blank range by keeper David Soria, who also produced good blocks to keep out two Messi shots.
Line-ups
Getafe
- 13Soria
- 22SuárezBooked at 61mins
- 2Dakonam
- 6CabreraBooked at 69mins
- 3Pacheco Antunes
- 24FoulquierBooked at 15minsSubstituted forMolinaat 57'minutes
- 20MaksimovicBooked at 77mins
- 18Arambarri
- 8PortilloSubstituted forIbáñezat 84'minutes
- 9RodríguezSubstituted forSáizat 74'minutes
- 7Mata
Substitutes
- 1Chichizola
- 4González
- 11Sáiz
- 15Cristóforo
- 16Flamini
- 17Ibáñez
- 19Molina
Barcelona
- 1ter Stegen
- 20Roberto
- 3Piqué
- 15Lenglet
- 18AlbaBooked at 15mins
- 8Ramos de Oliveira MeloBooked at 12minsSubstituted forAleñáat 88'minutes
- 4Rakitic
- 22VidalBooked at 65minsSubstituted forBusquetsat 70'minutes
- 10Messi
- 9Suárez
- 11DembéléSubstituted forCoutinhoat 84'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Nélson Semedo
- 5Busquets
- 7Coutinho
- 13Cillessen
- 14Malcom
- 17Murillo
- 21Aleñá
- Referee:
- Guillermo Cuadra Fernández
- Attendance:
- 14,721
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home24%
- Away76%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away8
- Corners
- Home4
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home23
- Away12
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Getafe 1, Barcelona 2.
Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Vitorino Antunes.
Substitution
Substitution, Barcelona. Carles Aleñá replaces Arthur.
Hand ball by Jaime Mata (Getafe).
Attempt missed. Lionel Messi (Barcelona) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right from a direct free kick.
Lionel Messi (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Mauro Arambarri (Getafe).
Attempt missed. Clément Lenglet (Barcelona) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Coutinho with a cross following a corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Getafe. Robert Ibáñez replaces Francisco Portillo.
Substitution
Substitution, Barcelona. Coutinho replaces Ousmane Dembélé.
Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Djené Dakonam.
Attempt saved. Lionel Messi (Barcelona) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Arthur.
Attempt blocked. Jorge Molina (Getafe) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Vitorino Antunes.
Ivan Rakitic (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jaime Mata (Getafe).
Lionel Messi (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Mauro Arambarri (Getafe).
Corner, Getafe. Conceded by Jordi Alba.
Booking
Nemanja Maksimovic (Getafe) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Luis Suárez (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Nemanja Maksimovic (Getafe).
Attempt saved. Lionel Messi (Barcelona) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ousmane Dembélé.
Corner, Getafe. Conceded by Gerard Piqué.
Substitution
Substitution, Getafe. Samu Sáiz replaces Ángel Rodríguez.
Ousmane Dembélé (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Djené Dakonam (Getafe).
Hand ball by Luis Suárez (Barcelona).
Hand ball by Jorge Molina (Getafe).
Foul by Luis Suárez (Barcelona).
Djené Dakonam (Getafe) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Barcelona. Sergio Busquets replaces Arturo Vidal.
Booking
Leandro Cabrera (Getafe) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Luis Suárez (Barcelona) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Leandro Cabrera (Getafe).
Lionel Messi (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Mauro Arambarri (Getafe).
Offside, Getafe. Jorge Molina tries a through ball, but Jaime Mata is caught offside.
Booking
Arturo Vidal (Barcelona) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Arturo Vidal (Barcelona).