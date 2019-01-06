Sheffield United 0-1 Barnet: Our fans didn't boo loud enough says Blades boss

Media playback is not supported on this device Highlights: Sheffield United 0-1 Barnet

Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder said their fans were too charitable in the Blades' defeat by non-league Barnet in the FA Cup third round.

Shaquile Coulthirst scored the only goal of the game to send the Bees into the fourth round for the first time in 11 years.

"We didn't deserve anything from the game today," Wilder told BBC Match of the Day.

"The only curious thing was that the supporters didn't boo loud enough."

Following a busy Christmas period, in which the Blades won three league games in seven days to climb to third in the Championship, Wilder made 10 changes to his side.

Defender Martin Cranie was the only player from Tuesday's win over Wigan to retain his place in the starting XI, while Kean Bryan and Kieran Dowell made their debuts.

"I thought the opposition deserved the result and I've got no complaints. Tactically, technically, physically and mentally - they were better in every department," Wilder said.

"It was an inexperienced side but and we had to do that because the players who have got us to third in the Championship after a hectic Christmas period have put a shift in.

"We've prided ourselves on being a club that compete in every game whether it's pre-season friendlies, league games or cup games but that clearly went out the window today because the players looked an arrogant bunch today."

Barnet, who sit 84 places below Sheffield United in the football pyramid, will be the only non-league side in the fourth round.

The defeat at Bramall Lane marked the Blades' first home defeat in the FA Cup by non-league opposition in 108 years - when Darlington beat them in January 1911.

Wilder, who has managed three non-league teams, said his side "didn't want to listen" before the game, and he also indicated that none of the players who started against Barnet would play in their next league fixture against QPR.

"I've worked in the Conference so I knew what was coming," he said.

"The players wanted to play their own way and they didn't win a tackle or a header and they didn't pass it and get us moving forward. Our club's identity is to have a right good go in every game and today they didn't.

"In terms of the players wanting them to force their way into the league team - that's doing very well - they'll have to be brave to come and knock on my door in the next few weeks. And this will stick with me for quite a while.

"I think QPR will know our team from the off next week because I don't think any players from today have done anything to force their way into my plans for that game."