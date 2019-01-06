FA Cup fourth-round draw: Details and numbers
- Watch Wolves v Liverpool live on BBC One from 19:30 GMT followed by FA Cup fourth-round draw; listen on BBC Radio 5 live; online & text commentary on the BBC Sport website
The draw for the fourth round of the FA Cup will take place, immediately after Monday's third-round tie between Wolves and Liverpool live on BBC One.
Mark Chapman will host the draw, which will be conducted by former Wolves and Tottenham forward Robbie Keane and ex-Wolves keeper Carl Ikeme at Molineux.
Non-league Barnet, who knocked Sheffield United out of the third round, are the lowest ranked club left.
Fourth-round ties will take place between 25 and 28 January.
League Two sides Newport County and Oldham beat Premier League opposition on Sunday.
Newport defeated Leicester City 2-1, while Oldham overcame Fulham 2-1.
Fourth-round draw numbers
1. Bolton Wanderers
2. Millwall
3. Gillingham
4. Brentford
5. Sheffield Wednesday or Luton Town
6. Manchester United
7. Everton
8. Tottenham Hotspur
9. Doncaster Rovers
10. Newcastle United or Blackburn Rovers
11. Chelsea
12. Crystal Palace
13. Derby County or Southampton
14. Accrington Stanley
15. Bristol City
16. Newport County
17. Oldham Athletic
18. Shrewsbury Town or Stoke City
19. Arsenal
20. Manchester City
21. Brighton & Hove Albion
22. West Ham United
23. Watford
24. Burnley
25. Queens Park Rangers
26. Barnet
27. Portsmouth
28. AFC Wimbledon
29. West Bromwich Albion
30. Middlesbrough
31. Wolverhampton Wanderers or Liverpool
32. Swansea City