FA Cup fourth-round draw: Details and numbers

BBC coverage

How to follow: Watch Wolves v Liverpool live on BBC One from 19:30 GMT followed by FA Cup fourth-round draw; listen on BBC Radio 5 live; online & text commentary on the BBC Sport website

The draw for the fourth round of the FA Cup will take place, immediately after Monday's third-round tie between Wolves and Liverpool live on BBC One.

Mark Chapman will host the draw, which will be conducted by former Wolves and Tottenham forward Robbie Keane and ex-Wolves keeper Carl Ikeme at Molineux.

Non-league Barnet, who knocked Sheffield United out of the third round, are the lowest ranked club left.

Fourth-round ties will take place between 25 and 28 January.

League Two sides Newport County and Oldham beat Premier League opposition on Sunday.

Newport defeated Leicester City 2-1, while Oldham overcame Fulham 2-1.

Fourth-round draw numbers

1. Bolton Wanderers

2. Millwall

3. Gillingham

4. Brentford

5. Sheffield Wednesday or Luton Town

6. Manchester United

7. Everton

8. Tottenham Hotspur

9. Doncaster Rovers

10. Newcastle United or Blackburn Rovers

11. Chelsea

12. Crystal Palace

13. Derby County or Southampton

14. Accrington Stanley

15. Bristol City

16. Newport County

17. Oldham Athletic

18. Shrewsbury Town or Stoke City

19. Arsenal

20. Manchester City

21. Brighton & Hove Albion

22. West Ham United

23. Watford

24. Burnley

25. Queens Park Rangers

26. Barnet

27. Portsmouth

28. AFC Wimbledon

29. West Bromwich Albion

30. Middlesbrough

31. Wolverhampton Wanderers or Liverpool

32. Swansea City