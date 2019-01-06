FA Cup third round: Which players make your team of the round?

  • From the section FA Cup
Daniel Iversen, Andre Green, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Elliott List in the FA Cup third round
Who makes your team of the FA Cup third round?

There were upsets up and down the country in the FA Cup third round as five Premier League teams tumbled at the first hurdle.

Oldham produced arguably the biggest shock of the round as they beat Fulham at Craven Cottage, while Newport dumped out Leicester City in dramatic fashion.

Elsewhere, Gillingham surprised Cardiff, while non-league Barnet grabbed a shock win at Championship Sheffield United.

But which cup heroes will make your team of the third round?

Use our selector below to decide.

Your team of FA Cup third round

