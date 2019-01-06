FA Cup: Newport win over Leicester 'up there with the best'

Media playback is not supported on this device FA Cup: Newport County 2-1 Leicester City highlights

Newport County manager Michael Flynn says the club's 2-1 FA Cup third round triumph over Leicester City is "up there with the best in the club's history."

The Exiles stunned the 2016 Premier League champions thanks to Padraig Amond's late penalty in front of a raucous Rodney Parade.

Rachid Ghezzal had previously levelled Jamille Matt's opener.

Flynn is now hopeful of facing another Premier League side in the next round.

"It's almost Roy of the Rovers stuff. I can't believe it. It's the first time I've beaten a Premier League club as a manager so it's one I'll never forget," Flynn told BBC Sport.

"It's huge; it's massive for the club to be in the fourth round again and to get some much-needed finances. To see the number of supporters out there and produce that for the fans is amazing.

"It hasn't sunk in really. I feel really proud, over the moon. We've beaten a very good Premier League team."

Michael Flynn celebrates his side's famous victory

Flynn, who was born and raised in the city of Newport, and who represented the club as a player, feels the Exiles' FA Cup exploits have put the club on the map.

County beat Cambridge, Walsall and Leeds United last season before almost shocking Tottenham in the fourth round, and now stunning Leicester this season.

"It is the first time I have beaten a Premier League club and it was a real honour as all my friends, my wife and my family were here," Flynn said.

"We have put Newport County on the map. Leicester showed us a lot of respect today as well; they are a very respectful club.

"The atmosphere was electric, the fans sang their hearts out and they never stopped. They really get behind us.

"I said lets go for it after the equaliser and then we went and got that penalty. I've got so much respect for these players.

"How they can raise these levels is amazing. It has to be up there with the best win in our history."

Padraig Amond celebrates after coolly slotting home a penalty

Flynn is now hoping for a meeting with his boyhood club, Liverpool.

"I want Liverpool at home or away. I am a Liverpool fan and would love to play them, but you would have to say the best thing for the club is a big club away. We want to make as much as we can out of it."

Leicester boss Claude Puel says Newport deserved their shock success, arguably the biggest of the FA Cup third round.

"I think we played a difficult game, difficult conditions. My first feeling is to congratulate the opponent. They scored a fantastic goal with their first chance after they defended very well," he said.

"I don't want to look for excuses about this.

"I think we lost together, we are all together disappointed and frustrated after this game, because it was an objective for us. This competition was important.

"We had a lot of respect for this team. We put I think on the pitch a quality team. We knew it was a difficult game with difficult conditions - we knew this context. And it was important to have experienced players to manage this game and to find a solution.

"We tried, but it was not enough. I don't know if we deserved it or not. They [Newport] made a fantastic upset and it will be a fantastic memory for them."

The Exiles will find out their fourth round opponents in the draw scheduled for Monday, 7 January after Wolves' clash with Liverpool.