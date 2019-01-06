Steven Davis: Northern Ireland skipper agrees loan move to Rangers

Steven Davis' last Southampton appearance was against Tottenham at the start of December

Southampton's Northern Ireland captain Steven Davis has agreed his expected six-month loan move to Rangers - subject to international clearance.

Davis, 34, left Ibrox to sign for the Saints in 2012 but returns to the club after having had limited first-team opportunities this season.

"Steven is another fantastic addition to our squad," Rangers manager Steven Gerrard told the club's website.

Earlier on Sunday, Jermain Defoe joined Rangers on an 18-month loan deal.

Midfielder Davis made 152 appearances for Rangers between 2008 and 2012, scoring 18 goals before joining the Premier League club.

The former Aston Villa and Fulham player has made 226 appearances for Southampton and his 107 Northern Ireland caps include skippering his country at Euro 2016.

However, he has played only six games for Southampton this season despite being club captain, while he has also played five times for Northern Ireland.

"He is vastly experienced at both club and international level and knows the club, the fans and the demands that come with wearing the Rangers jersey very well," added the Rangers boss.