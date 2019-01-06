French Coupe de France
Andrézieux-Bouthéon2Marseille0

Andrezieux-Boutheon 2-0 Marseille: Fourth-tier side stun top-flight Marseille

Andrezieux celebrate
Andrezieux's 5,000-capacity ground was deemed too small to host the match

Europa League runners-up Marseille suffered an embarrassing defeat in the French Cup as they were beaten by fourth-division Andrezieux.

Goals from Bryan-Clovis Ngwabije and Florian Milla secured victory in a match moved to St-Etienne because Andrezieux's ground was too small.

Top-flight Marseille are now without a win in all competitions in seven games.

Coach Rudi Garcia, whose side are out of both domestic cups and the Europa League, called the loss "unacceptable".

"Well done to Andrezieux, who showed that they were a team that wanted it and fought together, something that we desperately lacked," he added.

Marseille, sixth in French Ligue 1, had 28 shots on goal but failed to make them count and were punished by their lowly opponents on what Garcia said was a "very bad day".

Line-ups

Andrézieux-Bouthéon

  • 1Markut
  • 2Vacheron
  • 5Ngwabije
  • 6Felder
  • 3Barge
  • 7Djabour
  • 4Makiese-Gonçalves
  • 8Pereira LageSubstituted forMillaat 68'minutesBooked at 84mins
  • 11Desmartin
  • 9LeonilSubstituted forDi Piazzaat 78'minutes
  • 10CabezasSubstituted forAguadat 74'minutes

Substitutes

  • 12Milla
  • 13Manuel
  • 14Di Piazza
  • 15Allaigre
  • 16Genevrier
  • 17Aguad
  • 18Petit

Marseille

  • 1Mandanda
  • 2Sarr
  • 4Caleta-CarBooked at 43mins
  • 6Pires da Fonseca
  • 3AmaviBooked at 66mins
  • 8SansonSubstituted forRadonjicat 83'minutes
  • 7DiasBooked at 36minsSubstituted forStrootmanat 45'minutes
  • 11Thauvin
  • 10PayetSubstituted forLopezat 64'minutes
  • 5Ocampos
  • 9Germain

Substitutes

  • 12Strootman
  • 13Radonjic
  • 14N'Jie
  • 15Hubocan
  • 16Kamara
  • 17Lopez
  • 18Pelé
Referee:
Eric Wattellier

Match Stats

Home TeamAndrézieux-BouthéonAway TeamMarseille
Possession
Home22%
Away78%
Shots
Home7
Away28
Shots on Target
Home4
Away10
Corners
Home2
Away7
Fouls
Home8
Away13

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 6th January 2019

  • Andrézieux-BouthéonAndrézieux-Bouthéon2MarseilleMarseille0
  • Canet Roussillon FCCanet Roussillon FC0MonacoMonaco1
  • ReimsReims2LensLens0
  • RennesRennes2BrestBrest2
    Rennes win 5-4 on penalties
  • BordeauxBordeaux0Le HavreLe Havre1
  • LongueauLongueau0VitréVitré0
    Vitré win 4-1 on penalties
  • Noisy Le GrandNoisy Le Grand2GFC AjaccioGFC Ajaccio1
  • Olympique StrasbourgOlympique Strasbourg0Saint-ÉtienneSaint-Étienne6
  • Saint-Pryve Saint HilaireSaint-Pryve Saint Hilaire3Aurillac FCAAurillac FCA1
  • ToulouseToulouse4NiceNice1
  • Pontivy GSIPontivy GSI0PSGParis Saint Germain4

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Explore the BBC