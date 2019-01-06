Andrezieux-Boutheon 2-0 Marseille: Fourth-tier side stun top-flight Marseille

Andrezieux's 5,000-capacity ground was deemed too small to host the match

Europa League runners-up Marseille suffered an embarrassing defeat in the French Cup as they were beaten by fourth-division Andrezieux.

Goals from Bryan-Clovis Ngwabije and Florian Milla secured victory in a match moved to St-Etienne because Andrezieux's ground was too small.

Top-flight Marseille are now without a win in all competitions in seven games.

Coach Rudi Garcia, whose side are out of both domestic cups and the Europa League, called the loss "unacceptable".

"Well done to Andrezieux, who showed that they were a team that wanted it and fought together, something that we desperately lacked," he added.

Marseille, sixth in French Ligue 1, had 28 shots on goal but failed to make them count and were punished by their lowly opponents on what Garcia said was a "very bad day".