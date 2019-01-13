Manchester City v Wolverhampton Wanderers

Manchester City pair Sergio Aguero and Vincent Kompany have missed the past two games

TEAM NEWS

Sergio Aguero and Vincent Kompany could return to face Wolves after missing the past two cup games because of illness and a muscle problem respectively.

Fernandinho was rested for those two ties, while Fabian Delph returned from suspension for the EFL Cup demolition of Burton Albion.

Wolves have no fresh injury concerns and will recall the likes of Rui Patricio and Matt Doherty.

They were among several regulars rested in the FA Cup win over Liverpool.

Diogo Jota played in that win on his return from a hamstring injury.

RADIO 5 LIVE COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@ConorMcNamaraIE: Seven-nil v Rotherham, 9-0 v Burton…Manchester City return to the Premier League title race after truly flexing their muscles in the cup competitions.

But Wolves enjoyed a fun cup weekend of their own, beating Liverpool, and Nuno Espirito Santo's side have a habit of raising their game against the big boys.

Wolves have beaten Chelsea and Tottenham and also taken points off both Manchester clubs and Arsenal.

In fact, Wolves were the first team to take points off City this season. I was at Molineux when Willy Boly's controversial handball goal was allowed to stand. Can Wolves ride their luck again at the Etihad?

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola on Wolves: "We realised in the first game how complicated they would be.

"They are strong physically, make good runs in counter-attack. They defend well and deep, they control many areas.

"That is why they are doing incredibly well in the Premier League."

Wolves head coach Nuno Espirito Santo on the 1-1 draw in the reverse fixture: "That was a very important moment, it made us realise we were ready to compete in the Premier League. We put our standards high.

"We have been doing well, we have had bad moments, and we want to find the consistency. There's always something to improve on."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

I think Wolves will go to the Etihad Stadium in confident mood, but I just see Manchester City kicking on now. The blip they had over Christmas seems a long time ago already.

Prediction: 3-0

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Wolves are winless in six top-flight away matches against Manchester City since a 3-2 victory at Maine Road in December 1979 (D1, L5).

The two sides met at the Etihad Stadium last season in the League Cup fourth round; City progressed 4-1 on penalties after the game finished goalless.

The reverse fixture this season ended 1-1 at Molineux in August, with Aymeric Laporte equalising after Willy Boly controversially opened the scoring.

Manchester City

City have won 12 of their past 14 home league fixtures, with their only defeat during that period coming against Crystal Palace three weeks ago.

They have scored at least twice in each of their last 12 Premier League home games.

Manchester City could go nine consecutive Premier League fixtures without a clean sheet for the first time since a run of 10 in a row from February to April 2006 under Stuart Pearce.

They are unbeaten in 34 Premier League home matches against promoted opposition since a 2-0 defeat by Reading in February 2007 (W30, D4).

Sergio Agüero has scored in each of his last five Premier League home starts.

David Silva's next Premier League appearance will be his 267th - a record for a Manchester City player.

Wolverhampton Wanderers