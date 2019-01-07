Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Hearts, Hibs, Dundee

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Celtic are closing in on a £2m deal for Dunajska Streda striker Vakoun Issouf Bayo, with Paris Saint-Germain's Timothy Weah poised to join the Scottish champions on a loan deal. (Daily Mail)

Dundee are willing to part with Glen Kamara this month after the midfielder agreed a pre-contract deal to join Rangers in the summer. (Sun)

Hearts plan to sign Leeds defender Conor Shaughnessy as Jimmy Dunne's replacement, with the latter set to return to Burnley and likely to be loaned out to an English club. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Ryan Gauld is due to join Hibs at their winter training camp in Dubai tomorrow after agreeing a loan until the end of the season from Sporting Lisbon. (Daily Record)

New loan-signing Oliver Burke will shine for Celtic insists former Scotland Under-21 room-mate Mikey Johnston. (Daily Record)

Hearts manager Craig Levein will appear at Hampden in person today to defend himself against a Scottish FA charge over his criticism of referee Bobby Madden. (Scotsman)

Ex-striker Billy Dodds insists Jermain Defoe and Steven Davis are "massive signings" for Rangers and show Celtic how close the Ibrox club are to catching them. (Sun)

Former Ibrox defender Craig Moore is hoping to help Rangers unearth the new Alfredo Morelos on his travels as an international agent. (Herald, subscription required)

Ex-Celtic midfielder Craig Burley backs Kilmarnock boss Steve Clarke to take over from Brendan Rodgers when he leaves Parkhead. (Sun)

Hibs' teenage midfielder Fraser Murray is at the club's winter training camp after recovering from a long-standing groin injury and reveals that he has been helped by regular contact from double Wimbledon champion Sir Andy Murray.(Scotsman)

Dundee United are lining up move to bring St Mirren midfielder Cammy Smith back to Tannadice this month. (Sun)