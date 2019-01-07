Barry Gray: Former Cliftonville striker O'Carroll backs boss to remain at Reds

Media playback is not supported on this device Vast majority of Reds fans don't want me - Gray

Former Cliftonville striker Diarmuid O'Carroll has backed under-pressure Barry Gray to continue as Reds manager.

Gray spoke candidly after Saturday's Irish Cup home defeat by Dungannon Swifts, admitting that he was considering his position at Solitude.

The cup exit was a fifth straight loss for the north Belfast outfit and many fans voiced their frustrations at the final whistle.

"I actually have a strange feeling he will hang in," said O'Carroll.

Speaking on this week's Irish League Show, O'Carroll, who won back-to-back Irish Premiership titles with the Reds, believes the upcoming matches could persuade Gray to remain.

"I suppose we don't know, but I think he will sit down with the Board and think there is a winnable run of fixtures going into the league split," he continued.

"He will probably, as we all do, back himself to be the man to turn things around.

"It will be a tough one and tough to come back from the comments he has made. We will see what happens, but I have a notion that he will stay on."

A Seanan Clucas goal at Solitude put Cliftonville out of the Irish Cup on Saturday

With Cliftonville slipping to sixth in the Premiership and now out of all cup competitions, their only realistic target for the rest of the season is to secure a Europa League play-off position.

Gray is part of a small pool of Irish League managers who have the coaching licence required to manage clubs in Europe and O'Carroll feels this could be a factor for the Cliftonville board to consider.

"It takes two years to get the Pro Licence and only 14 or 15 people can get on the course every two years, so the pool of coaches with that qualification is small," the former Crusaders and Glenavon forward added.

"You are therefore looking at people who have been in position before or who have just left a position at another club.

"Even then, though, of the current crop of managers in the league there are not many of them who are on the course or who are about to start it."

Speaking after the Dungannon Swifts defeat on Saturday, Gray said: "Performance levels have been very poor. I have to take responsibility for that - and I do.

"At this point, we have to sit down and make some big decisions and see where we go from here."