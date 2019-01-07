Country Antrim Shield semi-final: Ballymena have no weaknesses - Mulgrew

Jamie Mulgrew played under Ballymena United boss David Jeffrey at Linfield

Linfield captain Jamie Mulgrew has insisted it is difficult to find a weakness in Ballymena United's squad.

The Irish Premiership's top two face each other in the County Antrim Shield semi-final on Tuesday, with Crusaders awaiting the winners in the final.

Ballymena recently went on a 19-game unbeaten run in all competitions and Mulgrew was full of praise for David Jeffrey's men.

"I have not been surprised at all by Ballymena's impressive form," he said.

"A lot of people looking in from the outside maybe have been but it certainly hasn't come as a shock to me.

"I had a conversation with David early in the season and he explained that they had changed their transfer policy. They have hungry, young players who want to prove a point, and that is working wonders for them.

"It is very difficult to find any weaknesses in their squad. They are conceding less goals and are scoring plenty - you don't go unbeaten for as long as they did if you have weaknesses."

'Recipe for a great game'

Ballymena lost 2-1 to Linfield at Windsor Park in September and beat them by the same scoreline in December

The Blues and the Sky Blues have played each other twice this season, with each side winning once and Mulgrew is expecting another tight encounter.

The midfielder is confident of reaching the final, but admits they will have to perform better than they did in Saturday's 1-0 Irish Cup fifth round win over Championship side Ballyclare Comrades.

"The two matches between Linfield and Ballymena have been real nip and tuck affairs, with both sides no doubt feeling they could have won both games," he continued.

"Ballymena have a lot of experience of finals recently, while we have been on a great run ourselves, so it has the recipe to be a great game.

"We know our performance against Ballyclare wasn't great and that we will need to improve on that if we are going to win trophies, but we are very confident and know that if we play well we have a good chance of reaching the final."

Tuesday night will be the third attempt to play the semi-final, with the two previous fixtures postponed due to the Ballymena Showgrounds pitch being waterlogged.

Crusaders defeated Championship leaders Larne in the other last-four tie, with the final scheduled to be played on 5 February.