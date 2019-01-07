Christian Doidge: Forest Green Rovers anger after Bolton Wanderers deal collapses

Christian Doidge (centre) scored five goals in 24 games at Bolton

Forest Green Rovers will consider action against Bolton Wanderers after Christian Doidge's transfer was not completed, says chairman Dale Vince.

Striker Doidge, 26, initially joined Wanderers on loan in August, with the deal to be made permanent in January.

However, Bolton's registration embargo meant he was unable to make the move.

"Bolton entered into a contract to loan and then buy Christian last August without the means to honour it," Vince claimed in a statement.

"They haven't even paid his wages for the past four months - we have.

"We've taken the decision to recall him after his loan agreement expired last week.

"Bolton's chairman Ken Anderson made a lot of promises on the last day of the transfer window, both to Christian and FGR, and has kept none of them.

"This is all his work and from talking to Ken he feels immune from the consequences - but some of these promises are written in legally binding contracts, and we'll be pursuing them."

Bolton have been contacted by the BBC but are so far yet to comment.

The Championship club have been plagued by financial problems in recent years, and only avoided administration in September after former owner Eddie Davies agreed a £5m loan four days before he died.