Craig Levein: Hearts boss banned for comments about referee Bobby Madden

Manager Craig Levein will not be in the dugout for Hearts' next match

Hearts manager Craig Levein has been given a one-match touchline ban, with a second game suspended, following his criticism of referee Bobby Madden.

The former Scotland boss, 54, had said "it was like playing against 12 men" after Hearts lost 2-1 to Rangers in December.

His side's next game is against visitors Livingston in the Scottish Cup on 19 January.

The second part of his ban is suspended until 31 December 2019.

Scottish FA compliance officer Clare Whyte raised disciplinary proceedings regarding an alleged breach of rule 72.

The rule states that no team official shall "criticise the match officials in such a way as to indicate bias or incompetence or make remarks about such match official(s) which impinge on his character".