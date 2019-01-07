Oliver Burke: Celtic move can boost winger's Scotland ambitions

Media playback is not supported on this device New Celtic signing Oliver Burke

Oliver Burke aims to resurrect his Scotland career with his loan move to Celtic.

The 21-year-old has joined up with his new team-mates on their winter training camp in Dubai after a deal was agreed with West Bromwich Albion on Saturday.

The last of Burke's five international caps came against Canada in March 2017.

"It's always on my mind to get back into the A squad for Scotland," he told BBC Scotland. "This could be a massive opportunity for me."

Having captained Scotland at under-21 level last season, he added: "I just hope I can get a run of games and show what I can do."

Kirkcaldy-born Burke is the most expensive Scottish footballer after transfers of £13m and £15m but his career has stalled at the Hawthorns after signing a five-year contract in the summer of 2017.

The former Nottingham Forest and RB Leipzig player has only made three substitute appearances for the Baggies in the Championship this season.

"I don't like to think about it too much because I still have a long way to go," he said of the record fees.

"It's a very low time," Burke added on his lack of game time at West Brom. "All I want to do is play football. It's what I love.

"When you're not playing and not in and around the team, it sort of sets you back. You lose a bit of confidence and you ask yourself the questions like, 'what's going on?'"

Burke, who said he was "always running about in a Celtic kit as a kid", revealed that he "did not need much persuading" when contacted by Brendan Rodgers.

"It's an amazing feeling when a manager like that calls you and wants you in their team," he added. "This is a great opportunity for me to kick-start my career.

"You see what he is capable of achieving with players. It's massive and I can't wait to start. I can learn lots and lots from him and develop as a player.

"I'm an attacking player. I see myself as a winger and I can play striker, if needed. I quite like it there. Wherever I'm helping the team, I'm happy and I'll give my all, always."