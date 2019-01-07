Paul Gallagher: Preston forward's Twitter appeal finds man who saved father-in-law

Paul Gallagher set up Andrew Hughes' equaliser in his side's loss to Doncaster just hours after his father-in-law was taken ill

Preston North End's Paul Gallagher has hailed the reach of social media after trying to find the man who saved the life of his father-in-law, Jimmy Smith.

A man performed CPR on Mr Smith after he collapsed at a petrol station in Lytham on Sunday morning.

"His heart totally stopped for 20 mins," Gallagher posted on Twitter.

On Monday morning, the 34-year-old forward used the same platform to say: "I think we've found the gentleman that helped. Social media is powerful."

Mr Smith was eventually taken to hospital and put in intensive care.

Gallagher still played in Preston's 3-1 home FA Cup defeat by Doncaster Rovers on Sunday afternoon, and set up his side's goal.

"I still played today because that's what Jimmy would always want with his "get on with it/run it off" attitude," explained Gallagher, who was capped once by Scotland in 2004.

"But thank goodness that it happened at the petrol station and not at home and thank god for that man."