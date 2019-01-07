Gboly Ariyibi: Motherwell sign Nottingham Forest winger on loan

Gboly Ariyibi has made more than 100 appearances in English league football

Motherwell have signed winger Gboly Ariyibi on loan from Nottingham Forest for the rest of the season.

The American, 23, follows his former Leeds team-mate Ross McCormack in joining the Premiership side for the remainder of the current campaign.

Ariyibi joined Forest from Chesterfield in 2017 and was loaned out to MK Dons and Northampton last season.

"I am delighted to join and I can't wait to get started," he told Motherwell's website.

"I've heard a lot of good things about the club and the league and as soon as I spoke with the manager, I knew this is where I wanted to come."

And Well boss Stephen Robinson added: "We've been tracking the player for quite some time and I am really pleased to get this agreed and over the line.

"He's a fast-footed, speedy forward player who can plays on either flank or through the middle. He fits the type of profile we were looking for and will hopefully provide a different dimension in the forward areas.

"Going into the window, we were keen to boost our attacking options and with Ross and Gboly, we've made a good start."