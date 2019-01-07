Leicester City: Wes Morgan defends manager Claude Puel's FA Cup changes

Media playback is not supported on this device 'He can't believe it' - Marc Albrighton handball gifts Newport winner

Criticism of Leicester manager Claude Puel after City's shock 2-1 FA Cup defeat at Newport County "would be unfair", says defender Wes Morgan.

Under-pressure Puel made seven changes for the game at the League Two side, who are 74 places below the Foxes.

"If you look at the chances and opportunities we had, we could have won that game quite easily," Morgan said.

"We've got a good squad and the gaffer's got the problem of finding the right balance."

Jamie Vardy, Harry Maguire, Kasper Schmeichel, Ben Chilwell, Ricardo Pereira, Wilfred Ndidi and Nampalys Mendy were all left out by Puel for the trip to Rodney Parade.

Leicester's Rachid Ghezzai equalised after Jamille Matt's opener before Newport scored a winner through a Padraig Amond penalty after Marc Albrighton's handball.

"He's got to give players rest and other players opportunities," added Morgan.

"It's the same for every manager and every team - and I thought we were definitely strong enough."

Puel's squad rotation ups and downs

Puel also left out Vardy and made changes to his starting line-up when Leicester were knocked out of the Carabao Cup in the quarter-finals, beaten in a penalty shoot-out by Manchester City.

However, in the league, his side have registered wins against Chelsea, Manchester City and Everton during the festive period.

"It was a difficult day and the magic of the FA Cup happened, definitely," Morgan said.

"I felt we played well, especially in the second half.

"We had loads of half-chances, some very good positions where we should score, and on another day they all go in.

"But it didn't happen for us and we're very disappointed to go out of the competition.

"I wouldn't say they deserved it, but I don't want to take the shine away from Newport.

"It's a big day for Newport and good luck to them."