Tyrone Barnett: Cheltenham Town sign forward from Port Vale

Cheltenham Town have signed Port Vale's Tyrone Barnett on an undisclosed-length deal after the player mutually terminated his contract at Vale.

The forward, 33, joined the Robins on a half-season loan deal in August and has made 20 League Two appearances for the Gloucestershire side so far this term.

He has scored five goals in all competitions for Cheltenham.

The two sides are level on points in the League Two table, with the 18th-placed Robins ahead on goals scored.

