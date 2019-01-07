Graham Coughlan: New Bristol Rovers manager on being '10 years a bridesmaid'

Bristol Rovers won three, drew one and lost one of Graham Coughlan's five games in caretaker charge

New Bristol Rovers manager Graham Coughlan says taking on the job is an "extremely proud moment" after "10 years as a bridesmaid" in other roles.

The 44-year-old was appointed as the League One side's new boss on a two-and-a-half-year deal on Sunday, after five matches in caretaker charge.

"The club placing trust on my shoulders speaks volumes," he told BBC Radio Bristol. "I've worked hard towards it.

"I've been a number two or a number three and I've thoroughly enjoyed it."

The former Plymouth Argyle and Sheffield Wednesday defender - who has previously coached at Southend United - continued: "I always felt I could do a job on this side of the fence. I've been 10 years a bridesmaid.

"I believe in myself and I do believe in the group of players that are here. I don't think they should be where they are in the division."

'Our target is 50 to 52 points'

Since Coughlan took interim charge of Rovers, they have moved out of the League One relegation zone on goal-difference, with 27 points from their 26 league matches this term.

Asked if he would take a 20th-place finish at the end of the season if he was offered it now, Coughlan replied: "Yes, because the football club would stay up. That's paramount at this moment in time.

"Our target at the moment is 50 to 52 points. When we get 50 to 52 points, we'll then realign or reset the goals.

"But at this moment in time, staying in this division is paramount to this football club. Yes - I am ambitious - but let's just concentrate on the challenge we have ahead of us in the division now."

The Irishman replaces Darrell Clarke, who left the struggling side on 13 December after four and a half years in charge.

Clarke oversaw consecutive promotions from non-league to the third tier but left after a run of seven losses in 10 matches.

"He is probably the best manager the club has ever had and he was the main reason why I was at the football club, so yes, it is bittersweet," Coughlan added.

"He's been very supportive. The players speak highly of him. He'll live long in the memory of Bristol Rovers fans, that's for sure."