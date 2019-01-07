Wrexham: National League promotion chasers close to signing striker

Graham Barrow has also managed Wigan Athletic, Chester City and Bury

Wrexham are close to making their third signing of the January transfer window with a striker set to join the National League club.

The Dragons have already signed midfielder Bobby Grant and striker Jason Oswell on permanent deals.

Manager Graham Barrow remains hopeful midfielder Brad Walker will return on loan.

Walker has returned to Crewe Alexandra after his six-month loan spell ended following Saturday's defeat by Dover.

"I'm hopeful to have him back for the Fylde game," Barrow said.

"There is a chance but if not we go elsewhere because we need one more in there."

Barrow could also be forced to strengthen his central defensive options with Manny Smith having undergone an operation.

Smith has endured an injury hit season after suffering a knee injury in August.