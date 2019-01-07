FA Cup: Newport County 'don't fear anyone' - Padraig Amond

Media playback is not supported on this device FA Cup: Newport County 2-1 Leicester City highlights

Padraig Amond says other teams will want to avoid Newport County in Monday night's FA Cup fourth-round draw following their victory over Premier League Leicester City.

Amond's late penalty saw Newport, who are 13th in League Two, beat the 2015-16 Premier League champions 2-1.

Last season Newport beat Leeds United and came within minutes of beating Tottenham Hotspur.

"No-one will want to get us because it is a potential banana skin," he said.

"We can look forward to the draw now and enjoy it. Whoever it is, no-one will fancy coming here (to Rodney Parade).

"We're looking forward to whoever we get in the draw and hopefully it's a good one. We won't fear anyone.

"If I'm honest I want Manchester United away while the gaffer wants Liverpool.

"But the most unbelievable thing is that we're hoping for something like that because it's possible now.

"If you dream the impossible it can happen."

Newport have previous in the FA Cup, having knocked out Championship club Leeds in last season's competition before taking Spurs to a replay.

Mike Flynn's team went ahead early on against Leicester, who are seventh in the Premier League, thanks to Jamille Matt's header.

Padraig Amond scored his 16th goal of the season to secure Newport's victory over Leicester

It seemed Newport's hopes of a famous victory had been dashed when the Foxes levelled eight minutes from time through Rachid Ghezzal.

After Leicester's Marc Albrighton handled in the penalty area, however, Amond stepped up to stroke home the match-winning spot-kick.

The Irishman, his club's leading scorer this season, hopes the Leicester triumph will have a long-term impact on Newport.

"You see the excitement after the game - you see all the kids waiting to get things signed by the players," Amond said.

"If we can inspire the younger generation to want to grow up and play for Newport County - hopefully we have done that.

"It's very easy to want to play for a Cardiff or a Swansea. But what you want is kids wanting to grow up and play for Newport County, for their local club.

"If we can do that, we can go a long way towards securing the future of the club."