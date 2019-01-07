Aly Ghazal: Egypt international joins Portuguese strugglers Feirense

Egypt international Aly Ghazal

Egypt international Aly Ghazal has signed for Feirense to help the club stay in the Portuguese top flight.

Feirense confirmed Ghazal would be afurther "reinforcement for Coach Nuno Manta Santos," in their bid to avoid relegation.

The 26-year old defender became a free agent after he was released by Major League Soccer (MLS) side Vancouver Whitecaps last month.

The Egyptian said was excited by the club's vision.

"I liked the project that was presented to me, the ideas of those responsible and the way they have always talked to me. In every conversation I saw their ambition," Ghazal told Feirense's website.

"We will quickly return to winning ways," he added.

Ghazal featured in 32 MLS games after signing from Chinese club Guizhou Zhicheng in August 2017.

He is not new to Portugal having started his professional career with Nacional where he played for five seasons.

He has made seven appearances for the Egyptian national team including two games in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Niger and Eswatini last October.