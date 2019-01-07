Florentin Pogba: Guinea international on trial at Spanish club Elche

Guinea international Florentin Pogba is the older brother of Manchester United star Paul Pogba.

Guinea international defender Florentin Pogba is on a week-long trial at Elche in the hope of securing a contract with the Spanish second division club.

Florentin, the older brother of Manchester United star Paul Pogba, has been without a club since leaving relegated Turkish Super Lig outfit Genclerbirligi in June.

Hoping to force his way into the Syli National squad for this year's Africa Cup of Nations, the 28-year-old is keen to sign for Elche, currently 17th in the Spanish second tier.

The club confirmed that the Guinean "will be training with the squad under manager Pacheta's watch" in his quest to earn a contract.

Florentin, born in the Guinean capital Conakry prior to his parents' move to France, started his career with French side Sedan before switching to St Etienne in 2012.

He was a former France youth international before swapping allegiance to Guinea and made his competitive debut for his West African nation against Mozambique in 2013.

His twin brother Mathias is also a Guinea international.