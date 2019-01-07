Martin Woods: Dundee keep midfielder on until end of season

Martin Woods has missed just one game since his move to Dens Park

Dundee have secured the services of Martin Woods until the end of the season.

The 33-year-old midfielder became manager Jim McIntyre's first signing when he joined the club in November.

Following nine appearances for the Dark Blues, he has now signed a contract extension.

McIntyre knows the player from their time together at Ross County, while Woods was relegated with Partick Thistle last season.

Dundee are bottom of the Premiership, with 10 points from 21 games - two points behind St Mirren.