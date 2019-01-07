Kyle Dempsey: Peterborough United sign Fleetwood Town midfielder on loan

Kyle Dempsey has score four goals in 116 appearances for Fleetwood

Peterborough United have signed midfielder Kyle Dempsey on loan from Fleetwood until the end of the season.

The ex-Huddersfield and Carlisle man, 23, has made 14 League One appearances for Joey Barton's side this term.

Peterborough are seventh, five places and 10 points above Fleetwood in the third-tier table.

"I would describe myself as a box-to-box midfielder, I like to get forward and create and score goals and that is what I hope I can bring," Dempsey said.

He is cup-tied in the Checkatrade Trophy, but could make his league debut for Posh against Rochdale on Saturday.

