Kyle Dempsey: Peterborough United sign Fleetwood Town midfielder on loan
Peterborough United have signed midfielder Kyle Dempsey on loan from Fleetwood until the end of the season.
The ex-Huddersfield and Carlisle man, 23, has made 14 League One appearances for Joey Barton's side this term.
Peterborough are seventh, five places and 10 points above Fleetwood in the third-tier table.
"I would describe myself as a box-to-box midfielder, I like to get forward and create and score goals and that is what I hope I can bring," Dempsey said.
He is cup-tied in the Checkatrade Trophy, but could make his league debut for Posh against Rochdale on Saturday.
