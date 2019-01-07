George Thorne: Luton Town sign Derby County midfielder on loan

George Thorne made his Premier League debut for West Brom at the age of 17

League One side Luton have signed midfielder George Thorne on loan from Derby until the end of the season.

The former West Brom player, 26, signed a new contract with Championship side Derby in January but has not made a senior appearance since March.

Serious knee injuries have restricted Thorne to 61 games for the Rams since joining them permanently in 2014.

"He is a wonderful footballer who has been involved in some real good teams," said Luton manager Nathan Jones.

