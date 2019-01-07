Hearts: David Vanecek arrives from Teplice as Jimmy Dunne returns to Burnley

Czech striker David Vanecek has completed his move to Hearts as defender Jimmy Dunne returned to Burnley at the end of his loan deal.

The 27-year-old Vanecek agreed an 18-month contract in the summer but had to wait until his deal with Teplice expired before arriving in Scotland.

He has trained with his new team-mates for the first time ahead of their winter training camp in Spain.

Vanecek has scored seven goals in 16 appearances this season for Teplice.

The striker, who began his career with Viktoria Plzen before joining Hradec Kralove after a series of loan deals, has been with the Czech top-flight club since 2016.

Dunne had joined Hearts in August as a replacement for Christophe Berra after the club captain picked an injury that sidelined the Scotland centre-half for four months.

The 21-year-old played 14 times for Craig Levein's side and his form led to a first call-up to the Republic of Ireland squad.

In November, Burnley and Hearts had agreed in principle to extend the loan beyond January until the end of the season despite Berra's expected early return from injury.

However, two days later, Dunne picked up an ankle injury in a 2-0 defeat by St Mirren.