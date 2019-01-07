St Mirren: Hearts' Ryan Edwards and Southampton's Alfie Jones have loans cut short

Ryan Edwards and Alfie Jones joined St Mirren on season-long loans

Hearts midfielder Ryan Edwards and Southampton centre-half Alfie Jones have had their loans with St Mirren cut short by five months.

Australian 25-year-old Edwards made 14 appearances for the Scottish Premiership side, one less than 21-year-old Englishman Jones.

Both were signed by previous Buddies manager Alan Stubbs.

And Oran Kearney continues to reshape the squad he inherited in September with his side sitting second bottom.

Defender Josh Heaton, who signed a three-year contract in the summer, was loaned to Kidderminster Harriers for the rest of the season at the weekend.

The 22-year-old made his debut from the bench as his new side lost 3-0 to Darlington in the National League on Saturday.

Three other Stubbs signings had their loan deals cut short before the end of December.

Striker Nicolai Brock-Madsen returned to Birmingham City, left-back Hayden Coulson to Middlesbrough then midfielder Matty Willock to Manchester United.

Midfielders Ian McShane and Jordan Kirkpatrick left last week to sign permanent contracts with Championship clubs Falkirk and Alloa Athletic, respectively.

Meanwhile, former Liverpool and Dunfermline Athletic winger Adam Hammill, who had become St Mirren's top scorer after scoring four goals since joining in October, signed a deal to join League One club Scunthorpe United at the end of his short-term stay in Paisley.