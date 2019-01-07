Dave Edwards: Shrewsbury Town re-sign Wales international midfielder

David Edwards has played 43 games for Wales during his international career

Shrewsbury Town have re-signed Wales international Dave Edwards on a two-and-a-half year deal following his release by Championship side Reading.

Edwards, 32, left the club for Luton Town in June 2007, and went onto make more than 300 appearances for Wolves before joining Reading in July 2017.

The midfielder was a regular last season with the Royals, playing 41 games, but has not featured this term.

He made 132 appearances for Shrewsbury in his first spell, scoring 13 goals.

