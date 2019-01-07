Derry City sign Brighton defender Josh Kerr on six-month loan deal

Josh Kerr joins Derry on loan from Brighton & Hove Albion

Derry City have continued their recruitment drive ahead of the new season by signing Brighton defender Josh Kerr on a six-month loan deal.

The 20-year-old joined the Premier League club from Celtic on a two-year contract during the summer of 2017.

Kerr has since played his part in helping the Seagulls win promotion to the top flight of under-23 football.

The Scot left Glasgow after spending five years with the Hoops where he won the SFA Youth Cup.

While with Celtic, Kerr also played in the Uefa Youth League, where he came up against Barcelona and Manchester City.

He scored the winner for Brighton & Hove Albion U23s in the Sussex Cup final.

City manager Declan Devine and Academy Director Paddy McCourt recently watched Josh in a game versus Hastings and were impressed with what they saw.

"Josh has been on the radar for a while. He ticks all the boxes for us in terms of age profile, background, ability and presence," said Devine.

"Everybody's coming here for the right reasons, everyone's coming here with a point to prove and are determined to play."

Josh also did his research on the club before signing, speaking to Brighton team-mate and Derry native Shane Duffy and also fellow Scot, Ally Roy, who played for the Candystripes last season.

"I thinks it's vital for a young centre-back to get your games and you can only get better with experience," explained Kerr.

Last week Derry announced the acquisitions of Patrick McClean, David Parkhouse (on loan) and Ciaron Harkin.