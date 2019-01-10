Crusaders manager Stephen Baxter hails impact of new players

Rory Hale impressed on his Crusaders debut against Glentoran on Saturday

Crusaders manager Stephen Baxter has hailed the impact of his new signings as the champions prepare to return to Premiership action away to Newry City.

Rory Hale was named man of the match in the Irish Cup fifth round win over Glentoran, Ger Doherty started in goal and Reece McGinley came on as a sub.

The Crues trail leaders Linfield by three points ahead of Friday's game.

"Rory is an outstanding player, Ger has been there and done it and Reece is an exciting prospect," enthused Baxter.

Midfielder Hale and goalkeeper Doherty have joined the Seaview club from League of Ireland side Derry City, while teenage forward McGinley is on loan from Rotherham United.

"It was good for all three of them to get some game time in the cup tie. They've come into new surroundings and are settling in with new team-mates and a new style of play," added the Crues boss.

"I thought Rory was outstanding against the Glens and I believe he will do really well for us. Ger is an experienced goalkeeper who knows what he's about.

"Ger has played in England and been with Derry City for 10 years, where he was captain, so all that experience will be needed going into the second half of the season.

"Reece is a talented young lad of just 18 years of age who is going to become a good player in the future.

"Added to a lot of good key players who are already here of course it's a big healthy squad and it will be hard picking a team in the next few weeks."

Crusaders' 3-2 win over Ballymena United on New Year's Day ensured that Baxter's charges are firmly in the race for the Gibson Cup.

Newry lie one from bottom, two points ahead of basement outfit Ards, with two matches in hand over the North Down club.

Crusaders have won both league encounters between the sides this season, taking a 1-0 home victory in September and enjoying a 3-0 away success over Darren Mullen's men in November.