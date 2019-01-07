Chesterfield: National League side issue 10-year banning order to supporter

Chesterfield are 22nd in the National League table

National League side Chesterfield have banned a supporter for 10 years and two others for three years.

Visiting Ebbsfleet goalkeeper Nathan Ashmore appeared to be attacked by a fan on Saturday after the Spireites scored a late equaliser in a 3-3 draw.

Derbyshire Police and the Football Association are investigating the incident.

Chief executive Graham Bean said that "it is anticipated that further Banning Orders will be issued in due course."

After Will Evans scored for Chesterfield in stoppage time, a group of fans celebrated by invading the pitch, with one seeming to attack Ashmore.

There have also been allegations relating to racial abuse.

After scoring the equaliser in the 3-3 draw, Chesterfield defender Evans went in goal to save a penalty after keeper Callum Burton was sent off.