Fantasy football: Tips for picking your Premier League team

Is it time to load your attack with Chelsea players? Should you bring Chris Wood off the bench? Here's our Premier League fantasy football guide for this weekend's fixtures.

Wood you?

Striker Chris Wood scored 10 goals for Burnley in 2018

This is no slight on Burnley striker Chris Wood, but it is likely he is not in many of your first XIs.

But in case you did not know, he has bagged three goals for the Clarets in the past three games and will fancy his chances to add to that tally against Fulham.

The New Zealand striker has scored three times in five appearances against the Cottagers, although he failed to find the net in his past two games against them.

You might also consider starting with your maximum allocation of Burnley players. They are unbeaten in their past 29 home matches against Fulham, winning 24 of those, since a 2-0 top-flight defeat in April 1951.

Premier League top scorers 2018-19 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Arsenal) 14 Harry Kane (Tottenham) 14 Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) 13 Sergio Aguero (Man City) 10 Eden Hazard (Chelsea) 10

Is blue the colour... of your fantasy attack?

Part-time model Olivier Giroud is a fan of black and white

It could be the week to load your attack with Chelsea players because Newcastle are in town.

We do not want to tell Blues boss Maurizio Sarri who to pick but striker Olivier Giroud has scored more Premier League goals against the Magpies, eight, than he has against any other side in the competition.

Meanwhile, forward Eden Hazard has scored six goals and assisted one in five league appearances at Stamford Bridge against the Tyneside club.

If that has not convinced you, then note that Newcastle have conceded 18 goals in their past six visits to Chelsea.

Premier League most assists 2018-19 Ryan Fraser (Bournemouth) 9 Eden Hazard (Chelsea) 9 Christian Eriksen (Tottenham) 7 Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) 7 Leroy Sane (Man City) 7

Carroll to hit the notes against the Gunners?

Andy Carroll (centre) scored his first goal for the Hammers since April, and only his fourth of the year, when he struck against Birmingham

Andy Carroll suggested last weekend that he is playing for his future at West Ham. The 30-year-old England striker has struggled with injuries since joining the club in 2013, and he has missed four months of this season.

But when he is at full fitness, his immense physical presence is more than a handful for most defences. He impressed when he came on for the Hammers last weekend, scoring in the 90th minute in the 2-0 FA Cup third-round win over Birmingham.

A home fixture against Arsenal could be the perfect follow-up - a battle against a backline who last kept a clean sheet in the Premier League at the start of December.

Carroll has a good recent record against the Gunners, with four goals in his past two home league appearances against them.

If you were contemplating fielding more men in claret and blue, consider this - Hammers boss Manuel Pellegrini has not lost a match at home to Arsenal counterpart Unai Emery during his managerial career (P6 W4 D2 L0).

Premier League most clean-sheets 2018-19 Liverpool 12 Chelsea 10 Tottenham 9 Crystal Palace 8 Manchester City 8

Is Janmaat the biggest threat to Palace?

Daryl Janmaat signed for Watford from Newcastle in 2016

If you were to pick out a Watford player to strike fear into the Crystal Palace defence, full-back Daryl Janmaat probably would not be the first that would spring to mind.

However, the Dutchman has been involved in five Premier League goals in seven appearances against the Eagles (two goals, three assists).

One Watford player Roy Hodgson's defence will be focused on is Hornets captain Troy Deeney.

If you are looking to bring in a new reasonably priced striker to your team then look no further than the 30-year-old, who has been involved in four goals in his past four league games (three goals, one assist) - more than in his previous 23 in the competition (two goals, one assist).