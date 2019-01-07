Tuesday's back pages 7 Jan From the section Football Share this page Share this with Digg Facebook Google LinkedIn Reddit StumbleUpon Twitter Copy this link http://www.bbc.com/sport/football/46786223 Read more about sharing. In the Daily Mirror, Manchester United players want Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as their permanent manager In the Daily Star, Eden Hazard warns fans going to Wembley over racist chants In the Daily Telegraph, police to launch matchday security operation to combat anti-Semitism The Times with a suggestive "Pochettino hints at exit" In the Daily Mail, "Klopp crashes out of Cup after picking kids" In the Daily Express, "Pochettino ponders merits of long haul at Spurs"