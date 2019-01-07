Tuesday's back pages

Daily Mirror
In the Daily Mirror, Manchester United players want Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as their permanent manager
Daily Star
In the Daily Star, Eden Hazard warns fans going to Wembley over racist chants
Daily Telegraph
In the Daily Telegraph, police to launch matchday security operation to combat anti-Semitism
The Times
The Times with a suggestive "Pochettino hints at exit"
Daily Mail
In the Daily Mail, "Klopp crashes out of Cup after picking kids"
Daily Express
In the Daily Express, "Pochettino ponders merits of long haul at Spurs"

