Vicente Iborra: Leicester midfielder moves to Villarreal for undisclosed fee

Iborra also played for Levante before joining Sevilla in 2013

Leicester midfielder Vicente Iborra has joined Spanish side Villarreal for an undisclosed fee.

The 30-year-old Spaniard joined the Foxes from Sevilla in July 2017 after winning the Europa League three times.

Iborra made 37 appearances, scoring four goals, but started only three league games this season.

He was given permission to return to Spain for family reasons and now moves to Villarreal, who are 17th in La Liga and are managed by Luis Garcia.

