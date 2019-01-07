Callum Hudson-Odoi: Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri tells winger to stay

Media playback is not supported on this device 'Bayern Munich target' Hudson-Odoi dazzles for Chelsea in FA Cup

Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi should not leave the club because he has a "very great future" in England, says boss Maurizio Sarri.

Blues assistant manager Gianfranco Zola confirmed Bayern Munich are "very interested" in Hudson-Odoi on Friday.

The 18-year-old provided both goals for Alvaro Morata in Chelsea's FA Cup third round victory over Nottingham Forest at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

"To stay here is better for him," said Sarri.

"He is very young but he is improving, especially in the defensive phase.

"I don't know the situation with the club but for me he is an important player."

Sarri said he did not think a move to Germany would help Hudson-Odoi because "he is an England player" and has a "very great future here with the national team and with Chelsea".

He added: "But I am not in charge of all these questions and I don't want to speak to a player about something that doesn't depend on me."

The Italian also said that Hudson-Odoi being a product of the academy was important for Chelsea, who have reportedly rejected a £20m offer for the teenager.

"We are lucky because our academy is very good. It is important because if you have five or six players from the academy you can have a soul, more than 25 foreign players," he said.

Hudson-Odoi joined Chelsea in 2007 and was part of the club's FA Youth Cup winning side in 2016-17 and 2017-18.

Sarri said Hudson-Odoi is now ready to compete for a starting spot with the likes of Willian and Pedro.

"We have very important players in the same position, sometimes he will be on the bench - as Willian, as Pedro - but now I can start to consider him at the same level," the Chelsea manager said.

'Fabregas should go'

Is this Fabregas bidding farewell to England?

Sarri said midfielder Cesc Fabregas, who is expected to join Monaco, should leave Chelsea for the good of his career.

Fabregas was emotional in appearing to bid farewell after Chelsea's win over Forest at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

Sarri said the Spaniard, whose Chelsea deal expires at the end of this season, has received a two-year contract offer.

"In my opinion, he needs to go," said Sarri.

"In this club there is a rule - the renewal for players over 30 is usually one year. I don't want a very important player like Cesc to be unhappy."

Earlier on Monday, Monaco boss Thierry Henry said he regularly speaks to his former Arsenal team-mate but did not confirm whether his club was signing Fabregas.

"Since my departure from Arsenal I talk every two or three days with Cesc and it has not changed in recent days," he said.

"He is a player who interests all clubs."

Sarri said that Fabregas suffered cramp against Forest and may not be available to face Tottenham in the Carabao Cup semi-final first leg at Wembley on Tuesday.

He added that Chelsea will need to sign a replacement if former Spain midfielder Fabregas leaves in the January transfer window.

"With the midfielders we are in trouble as, without Cesc, we only have five," he said.

Sarri also told Chelsea fans to focus on supporting their team instead of directing chants at Spurs fans in Tuesday's tie.

Last month, Chelsea fans were criticised by chairman Bruce Buck and investigated by European football's governing body Uefa after they sang an anti-Semitic chant about Tottenham supporters during the Europa League tie with MOL Vidi in Hungary.

"We need the support of our fans of course," he said. "But we would like to have their support for us, not against the opponents."