Carabao Cup quiz: Can you name Spurs' cup winners in 2008?

There were 87,660 fans in attendance when Tottenham beat Chelsea 2-1 in the 2008 Carling Cup final

Tottenham take on Chelsea in the first leg of the Carabao Cup semi-final on Tuesday - a repeat of the final in 2008 when Spurs last won a trophy.

Spurs beat Chelsea 2-1 that day but couldn't replicate the feat in 2015 when the Blues edged them to win the cup.

It's been 11 years since Tottenham celebrated winning silverware - can you remember the squad that was named that day in 2008?

There were 16 players in total. You have two minutes to name them all...