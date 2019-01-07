Carabao Cup quiz: Can you name Spurs' cup winners in 2008?
Tottenham take on Chelsea in the first leg of the Carabao Cup semi-final on Tuesday - a repeat of the final in 2008 when Spurs last won a trophy.
Spurs beat Chelsea 2-1 that day but couldn't replicate the feat in 2015 when the Blues edged them to win the cup.
It's been 11 years since Tottenham celebrated winning silverware - can you remember the squad that was named that day in 2008?
There were 16 players in total. You have two minutes to name them all...
Can you name the Tottenham squad who beat Chelsea to win their last trophy?
