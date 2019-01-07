Gary Madine: Sheffield United sign Cardiff City striker on loan

Gary Madine joined Cardiff from Bolton Wanderers for around £6m in January 2018

Striker Gary Madine has said it is "not true" he does not like Sheffield United after joining the club on loan from Cardiff until the end of the season.

The 28-year-old was with United's city rivals Sheffield Wednesday between 2011 and 2015.

In February 2017, Blades boss Chris Wilder accused Madine of "a lack of respect" after the forward was filmed criticising striker Billy Sharp.

Madine has failed to score in 20 appearances for the Bluebirds.

He told the Sheffield United club website: "There were other teams interested, but believe it or not when I knew Sheffield United was interested, I was buzzing and jumped at the chance.

"I've played with some of the lads and against them too, I was dying to make the move happen.

"Some people have this perception I don't like Sheffield United, but that's not true. I've had over 20,000 supporters booing me when I've played here before, it's an intimidating place to come and some players would crumble.

"But I've always thought I wouldn't mind being part of that and it is certainly a club on the up, one who play some excellent football."

