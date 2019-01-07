Kortney Hause: Aston Villa sign Wolves defender on loan until the end of the season

Kortney Hause has made two appearances for Wolves this season

Aston Villa have signed Wolves defender Kortney Hause on loan until the end of the season.

The Championship side have an option to make the deal for the 23-year-old permanent at the end of the campaign.

Hause has made 67 league appearances for Wolves but has only featured in two Carabao Cup ties in this season.

The former England Under-21 international could make his debut for Villa in Saturday's trip to struggling Wigan.

He told the club website: "I'm very excited to be joining a massive club like Aston Villa and I can't wait to get going.

"I've got a good vibe from the manager. He wants me to come in and improve as a player and hopefully I can help the team."

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.