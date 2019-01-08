Ryan Christie: Celtic have 'real hunger to kick on' after Rangers defeat

Media playback is not supported on this device Christie ready to go again

Defeat by Rangers has given Celtic a "real hunger to kick on" and clinch an eighth consecutive Scottish Premiership title, says Ryan Christie.

The champions' 1-0 defeat at Ibrox on 29 December was their first in 13 games against their city rivals since Brendan Rodgers took charge in summer 2016.

Rangers' victory moved them level on points with Celtic at the top.

"We hadn't felt defeat to Rangers and we have to learn from it and push on," said Scotland midfielder Christie.

"The manager touched on us to make sure we make it a learning curve.

"The positive that's come out of it is that it's given us all as a squad a real hunger to kick on and a determination to make sure we're top of the league come the end of the season."

Celtic have already added reinforcements for the second half of the season, during which they will also face Valencia in the last 32 of the Europa League next month.

Teenage striker Timothy Weah began light training at their Dubai training camp on Tuesday after completing a six-month loan from Paris St-Germain, while Christie has already been impressed by Oliver Burke since the Scotland winger's arrival from West Bromwich Albion.

"He's got a determination to come here and show how good he is," added Christie, whose own career for club and country has snowballed in the last two months.

"A few of the boys have played with him at [Scotland] Under-21s he's got an enthusiasm that we saw in training this morning. It's a brilliant signing for the whole club."

Celtic return to action after the winter break with a Scottish Cup fourth-round tie against Airdrieonians on 19 January, before three successive Premiership home games against St Mirren, Hamilton and St Johnstone.