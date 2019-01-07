Sam Cosgrove: Aberdeen extend striker's stay until 2022

Sam Cosgrove scored his ninth goal of the season with a penalty against Celtic last month

Sam Cosgrove has agreed a two-year contract extension with Aberdeen, the Scottish Premiership club have announced.

The English striker, 22, has scored nine goals so far this season, having joined the Dons from Carlisle United in January on a two-and-a-half-year deal.

He is now tied to the Pittodrie club until the end of season 2021-22.

Top scorer Cosgrove told the Aberdeen website "it was never a matter of if" when the new deal was offered.

"It was just about getting things done as soon as possible," he explained.

"And, while it's great to have security for my future, I see it as an incentive to push on and showing what more I've got to come.

"We didn't have the start to the season that we would have hoped for, but the run that we've been on for the past month especially has put us in a great position going into the second half of the season."

Aberdeen are fourth in the Premiership and return to action following their winter break against Stenhousemuir in the Scottish Cup on 19 January.