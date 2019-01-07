George Cox: Northampton Town sign Brighton left-back on loan

George Cox signed a new contract with Brighton last month

League Two Northampton Town have signed Brighton's George Cox on loan for the rest of the season after the left-back's recovery from heart surgery.

The 20-year-old - who is yet to play for Brighton's first team - had an operation last summer after screening found he had an irregular heartbeat.

Cox has since returned to playing and training with their under-23 side.

"He has a lot of talent and ability and he needs to be out playing senior football," said Town boss Keith Curle.

Northampton defender Leon Barnett was forced to retire in November after his heart rate reached almost 300 beats per minute during a game earlier this season.

