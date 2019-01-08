Lee Tomlin: Peterborough United re-sign Cardiff City forward on loan

Lee Tomlin has not featured for Cardiff at senior level this season

League One side Peterborough have re-signed Cardiff City forward Lee Tomlin on loan for the rest of the season.

The 29-year-old previously played for the League One side between 2010 and 2014, before spells at Middlesbrough, Bournemouth and Bristol City.

The deal had been expected to go through on 1 January, but Tomlin could feature against Rochdale on Saturday.

He has made only 16 Cardiff appearances since joining in July 2017, and spent time with Nottingham Forest last term.

"I feel like a kid again, I have got a smile on my face and I cannot wait to get started. It feels like coming home. It is a club that I love and a club that I have wonderful memories of," Tomlin told the Posh website.

"It is not just a sentimental move for me though, I am here to help the club try and get promoted.

"We have wonderful facilities at the club now, it has come on a lot since I was here the first time so there has been a lot of investment and the players are quality players.

"It has taken a little while to get completed but that is all done now and I can concentrate on playing football. I am looking forward to the challenge."

