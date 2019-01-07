Jack Lankester: Ipswich Town forward signs new deal until 2022

Ipswich are bottom of the Championship and 10 points from safety

Ipswich Town forward Jack Lankester has signed a new contract until 2022, with the option of a further year.

The 18-year-old scored his first senior goal in Ipswich's Championship defeat by Millwall on New Year's Day.

Lankester, who joined the club aged six, signed his first professional deal in August and has played nine times for the Suffolk side's first team.

"The most important thing now is getting the results we need to start climbing the table," he said.