Tranmere Rovers: Ishmael Miller and Harvey Gilmour sign permanently

Ishmael Miller scored four goals in 18 appearances for Oldham

League Two side Tranmere Rovers have signed former West Brom striker Ishmael Miller and Sheffield United midfielder Harvey Gilmour on permanent deals.

Miller, 31, was released by Oldham on Thursday and has agreed a contract until the end of this season.

"When he became available, we thought straight away that he is what we need," said Tranmere manager Micky Mellon.

Gilmour, 20, spent the first half of the season on loan at Prenton Park and has signed a deal until 2020.

He has scored three times in 23 matches, with Tranmere ninth in the table and out of the FA Cup after their 7-0 third-round defeat by Premier League Tottenham on Friday.

