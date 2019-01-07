Timothy Weah: Celtic close in on loan signing of PSG forward

Timothy Weah (left) playing against Monaco in August

Celtic hope to finalise a loan move for Paris St-Germain striker Timothy Weah on Tuesday, pending a medical.

The 21-year-old is expected to arrive in Dubai, where Celtic are having a training camp during their winter break.

Weah, the son of former footballer and current Liberia president George, has scored twice in six PSG appearances.

The forward has also netted once in eight appearances for the United States, where he was born.

West Brom winger Oliver Burke has joined Celtic on loan for the rest of the season.

Brendan Rodgers' side return from their break against Airdrieonians in the Scottish Cup on 19 January.