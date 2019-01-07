Kai Bruenker: Bradford City release German striker

Kai Bruenker's only goal for Bradford came against Oldham in the EFL Trophy

Kai Bruenker has left Bradford City after his contract with the League One club was terminated by mutual consent.

The 24-year-old striker scored one goal in 31 appearances for the Bantams after joining from German Bundesliga club SC Freiburg in January 2018.

The German, who had six months left on his deal at Valley Parade, is expected to join a club in his homeland.

"Kai has a great opportunity back home and we wish him the very best," boss David Hopkin told the club website.

